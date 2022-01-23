×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Pope Francis | Ukraine | pope | prayer | ukraine | crisis

Pope Calls for an International 'Prayer for Peace' Over Ukraine Crisis

Pope Calls for an International 'Prayer for Peace' Over Ukraine Crisis

Sunday, 23 January 2022 06:59 AM

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an international day of "prayer for peace" on January 26 to stop the Ukraine crisis from worsening, saying the tensions were threatening the security of Europe and risking vast repercussions.

Francis announced the prayer day and made the appeal for dialog to defuse the crisis during his weekly address and blessing to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square.

Top U.S. and Russian diplomats failed on Friday to make a major breakthrough in talks to resolve the crisis over Ukraine, although they agreed to keep talking. On Sunday, Britain accused Russia of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine.

"I am following with concern the rising tensions that threaten to deliver a new blow to peace in Ukraine and put the security of Europe in doubt, with even more vast repercussions," he said.

He appealed to "all people of good will" to pray next Wednesday so that all political initiatives "be for the service of human fraternity" rather than partisan interests. The Vatican gave no immediate details on how the pope would mark the day.

"Those who pursue their interests by damaging others are in contempt of his vocation as a man, because we were all created as brothers," he said, without elaborating.

On Friday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and warned of a "swift, severe" response if Russia invades Ukraine after massing troops near its border.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pope Francis on Sunday called for an international day of "prayer for peace" on January 26 to stop the Ukraine crisis from worsening, saying the tensions were threatening the security of Europe and risking vast repercussions.Francis announced the prayer day and made the...
pope, prayer, ukraine, crisis
241
2022-59-23
Sunday, 23 January 2022 06:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved