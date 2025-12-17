Pope Condemns Antisemitism in Call With Israeli President

Pope Leo XIV during a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog "reiterated the Catholic Church's firm condemnation of all forms of antisemitism, which, throughout the world, continues to sow fear in Jewish communities and in society as a whole," the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

Australian police on Wednesday said the shooting at a Jewish festival celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach in Sydney over the weekend appeared to be inspired by Islamic State.

Fifteen people were killed, including a child aged 10.

Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene, while his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram emerged from a coma on Tuesday afternoon after also being shot by police.

A court filing on Wednesday named Naveed Akram, who remains in a Sydney hospital under heavy police guard, as the man charged.

President Donald Trump said during a Hanukkah event at the White House late on Tuesday that he was thinking of the victims of the "horrific and antisemitic terrorist attack."

"We join in mourning all of those who were killed, and we're praying for the swift recovery of the wounded," he said.

Herzog in a statement offered his condolences.

"Even in the face of terror and tragedy, let's not forget: We are the eternal people. The Jewish people are strong, resilient, and united, and our message is clear: The Hanukkah lights must go on and will be lit all over the world, especially in Bondi Beach in Sydney and all over Australia," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is facing criticism that his center-left government did not do enough to prevent the spread of antisemitism in Australia during the two-year Israel-Gaza war.

"We will work with the Jewish community; we want to stamp out and eradicate antisemitism from our society," Albanese told reporters.

The Holy See Press Office said Pope Leo XIV during his call with Herzog "renewed his appeal for perseverance in the various ongoing peace processes in the region and emphasized the urgency of intensifying and continuing efforts in the area of humanitarian aid."

Reuters contributed to this report.