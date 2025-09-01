Pope Leo Meets US Priest James Martin, Known for LGBT Ministry

Pope Leo gave a high-profile private audience to a prominent U.S. priest who ministers to LGBT Catholics on Monday, in a possible sign the new pontiff will continue the late Pope Francis' legacy of opening up the Church to the gay community.

Leo, the first U.S. pope, met at the Vatican with Rev. James Martin, who has been attacked repeatedly by conservative Catholics for his ministry but was supported by Francis.

The pope hosts many meetings each day but only some are announced officially by the Vatican. Those are closely scrutinized by Church watchers as a sign of the pope's priorities.

Martin's meeting, held at the Vatican's apostolic palace, was part of an official schedule on Monday that also included meetings with two cardinals and several bishops.

Francis, who led the Church for 12 years before his death in April, was known for welcoming LGBT Catholics.

The late pope issued a decree in 2023 allowing priests to administer blessings to same-sex couples on a case-by-case basis. That decision sparked sharp criticism from conservative cardinals, who said Francis was watering down the Church's teachings.

Leo, elected by the world's cardinals in May, has not yet addressed the LGBT community publicly, and also has not publicly commented on Francis' disputed 2023 decree.

Several gay Catholic groups are in Rome this week for a pilgrimage connected to the ongoing 2025 Catholic Holy Year, which is bringing some 32 million tourists to the city.

The Vatican has included one event organized by LGBT Catholics on its official online calendar for jubilee year, in an unusual sign of openness by the global Church that attracted criticism from some conservative Catholic commentators.