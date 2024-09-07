WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pope | francis | assasination | attempt

ISIS Inspired Plot to Kill Pope Thwarted in Indonesia

By    |   Saturday, 07 September 2024 05:56 PM EDT

Several individuals have been arrested in Indonesia on suspicion of planning to assassinate Pope Francis, according to the Indonesia magazine Tempo.

Indonesian counterterrorism special unit Detachment 88 (Densus 88) has arrested seven individuals following social media threats against Pope Francis. The seven suspects were found with ISIS paraphernalia and hail from various regions around Indonesia.

Suspects were arrested on September 2nd and 3rd following tips from concerned citizens. The police raided one of the suspects' home and uncovered bows, arrows, a drone, and ISIS leaflets the outlet reported.

One individual posted on the Bishop’s Conference of Indonesia’s YouTube channel, "I WILL BOMB THE POPE. I’M A TERRORIST. BE VIGILANT. WAIT FOR NEWS." Another suspect posted on TikTok "I’m at the (Presidential) Palace, going to shoot the Pope."

Colonel Aswin Siregar told the outlet, "We have a mechanism to monitor and filter. We had tip-off information from members of the public. Densus 88 has taken legal action against seven individuals - who made threats in the form of propaganda or terror threats via social media in response to the Pope’s arrival," adding, "There was also a threat to set fire to the locations."

Reports indicated that the potential assassins were enraged that Indonesian TV stations were asked not to broadcast the usual Islamic call to prayer while they showed Pope Francis’ visit.

Francis has been in Indonesia since Tuesday on a visit to speak on religious intolerance of the primarily Muslim nation and met with the Grand Iman of the Istiglal Mosque in Jakarta on Thursday. The two leaders were said to have signed a joint declaration against violence and environmental destruction. Francis was the first Pope to visit Indonesia in 35 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Several individuals have been arrested in Indonesia on suspicion of planning to assassinate Pope Francis.
pope, francis, assasination, attempt
282
2024-56-07
Saturday, 07 September 2024 05:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved