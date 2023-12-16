Poll: 51% of Young Americans Believe Israel Should Be 'Ended'

A recent Harvard-Harris poll revealed this week unveiled that 51% of respondents in the 18 to 24 age group expressed the belief that Israel should "be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians," reported the N.Y. Post.

“Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by 'woke' values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America,” Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said to The Post.

The survey exposed a striking divergence in opinions among young Americans regarding the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Only 32% advocated for a two-state solution, while a mere 17% suggested other Arab states should absorb Palestinian populations.

The generational gap became even more apparent when comparing responses across different age brackets. A stark 60% of the 18-24 age group stated that Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack could be justified by the grievances of Palestinians, a position shared by only 27% of Americans overall.

Equally important is that 58% of young Americans in this demographic believed that "Hamas would like to commit genocide against the Jews in Israel."

Regarding perceptions of the ongoing conflict, 60% of Americans aged 18-24 asserted that Israel was committing genocide, as opposed to 37% of the overall American population.

Additionally, 53% of young Americans expressed the opinion that students should be free to call for the "genocide of Jews" without consequences.

Marshall expressed concern: "These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call."

While more than four out of five Americans expressed solidarity with Israel over Hamas, among those aged 18-24, the result was an even split, with 50% standing with each side. Despite these divisions, 69% of respondents across all age groups claimed to pay "very close" or "somewhat close" attention to the conflict, which rose to 81% among Americans aged 18-24.

These results align with previous studies indicating a pro-Hamas sentiment among young Americans. Pollster Mark Penn emphasized the impact of false narratives, suggesting that they have permeated a sizable portion of Generation Z students.

“The truth is that false narratives have been allowed to fester and sink into large numbers of Generation Z students,” Penn said.

Numerous theories have been posited to explain the increased sympathy toward Hamas among young Americans, including the influence of "woke" professors and the role of TikTok.

Representative Mike Gallagher, R-Wis, chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, likened TikTok to "digital fentanyl," accusing the platform of "brainwashing our youth against America."

The Harvard-Harris poll, conducted online in the United States from December 13-14, surveyed 2,034 registered voters. The margin of error was not provided in the poll.