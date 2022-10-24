Trafalgar Poll: Whitmer's Lead Over Dixon Shrinks to 0.5 Point in Michigan

With just two weeks to go before the election, Republican Tudor Dixon has narrowed the gap with Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to 0.5 percentage point in Michigan's gubernatorial race, according to a new Trafalgar poll.

Whitmer leads Dixon 48.4% to 47.9%, according to the survey, which is within the margin of error, making the race a statistical dead heat. The poll found that only 1.8% of voters are undecided about whom to cast their ballots for as the race moves into its final days.

Democrat participation in the survey was 54.5%, while Republican participation totaled 37.1%. Unaffiliated or independent voters made up 8.4% of survey respondents.

Women participated at a slightly greater rate than men, 52.4% to 47.6%, according to the poll, and the 45-64 age group was the most likely to take part, at 39.2%.

The 65 and older age group was the next most likely to participate, at 24.9%, followed by the 35-44 age group at 14.1%, 25-34 age group at 14%, and the 18-24 age group at 7.9%.

White respondents comprised 80% of total respondents, with Black respondents making up 12.6%, followed by Hispanics at 3.3% and Asians at 1.3%.

According to the most recent Mitchell-MIRS poll, support for Proposition 3 — which would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution — has slipped to 50%, with 47% opposed.

The Trafalgar poll was conducted Oct. 18-21 and surveyed 1,079 likely general election voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.