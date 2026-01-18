Poll: Dem Voters More Motivated to Vote in '26

Democratic registered voters are more motivated to vote in the 2026 midterm elections than Republicans despite major dissatisfaction with current leaders, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

A full 72% of those surveyed said they disapprove of the way Democratic leaders in Congress are handling their jobs, while 28% approve.

Meanwhile, 80% of Democrats said they are “extremely motivated” or “very motivated” to vote in the upcoming elections, compared with 74% of Republicans who say the same.

The poll, conducted Jan. 9-12 among 1,209 adults, revealed shifts in political thinking:

— 64% said they disapprove of the way Republican leaders are handling their jobs compared with 35% who approve.

— 46% said they would vote for the Democratic Party’s candidate if elections were being held today while 41% said the Republican Party’s candidate.

— 52% think Republicans in Congress are doing too much to support President Donald Trump while 36% think Democrats are doing too much to oppose the president.

— 39% said the country will be better off if Democrats win control of Congress while 37% say worse off.

— 50% said Trump has had a bad effect on the Republican Party while 32% say he has had a good effect.

The survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and 3.5 points among registered voters.