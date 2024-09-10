WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | north carolina | 2024 election | trump | harris

SurveyUSA Poll: Harris Edging Trump in North Carolina

By    |   Tuesday, 10 September 2024 02:06 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a slim lead over former President Donald Trump in North Carolina, according to a new poll from SurveyUSA and local news outlet WRAL-TV released this week.

The survey of 900 likely voters in the Tar Heel State shows Harris edging out Trump by 3%, with the Democrat holding a strong advantage among women voters, and the Republican leading slightly among men.

  • Harris: 49%
  • Trump: 46%
  • Undecided: 5%
  • Other: <1%

A previous poll conducted by WRAL in March found Trump ahead of President Joe Biden, who was the presumptive Democrat nominee at the time. Western Carolina University political scientist Chris Cooper told the news outlet that Republicans should be concerned about these figures.

Cooper noted that North Carolina "is a must-win for Donald Trump. There, of course, is a path to the White House for Kamala Harris that does not include North Carolina. Joe Biden carved that path perfectly in the 2020 election, so we know that's possible. For Donald Trump? He just doesn't get there without North Carolina."

Ken Alper, president of SurveyUSA, added, "The important thing to remember is that North Carolina went for Trump by just 1.35%" in the last presidential election. "It’s very much a toss-up. Especially when you know, fundamentally, not a lot has changed."

SurveyUSA polled 900 likely voters in the state from Sept. 4-7 with a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Vice President Kamala Harris holds a slim lead over former President Donald Trump in North Carolina, according to a new poll from SurveyUSA and local news outlet WRAL-TV released this week.
poll, north carolina, 2024 election, trump, harris
235
2024-06-10
Tuesday, 10 September 2024 02:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved