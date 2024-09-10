SurveyUSA Poll: Harris Edging Trump in North Carolina

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a slim lead over former President Donald Trump in North Carolina, according to a new poll from SurveyUSA and local news outlet WRAL-TV released this week.

The survey of 900 likely voters in the Tar Heel State shows Harris edging out Trump by 3%, with the Democrat holding a strong advantage among women voters, and the Republican leading slightly among men.

Harris: 49%

Trump: 46%

Undecided: 5%

Other: <1%

A previous poll conducted by WRAL in March found Trump ahead of President Joe Biden, who was the presumptive Democrat nominee at the time. Western Carolina University political scientist Chris Cooper told the news outlet that Republicans should be concerned about these figures.

Cooper noted that North Carolina "is a must-win for Donald Trump. There, of course, is a path to the White House for Kamala Harris that does not include North Carolina. Joe Biden carved that path perfectly in the 2020 election, so we know that's possible. For Donald Trump? He just doesn't get there without North Carolina."

Ken Alper, president of SurveyUSA, added, "The important thing to remember is that North Carolina went for Trump by just 1.35%" in the last presidential election. "It’s very much a toss-up. Especially when you know, fundamentally, not a lot has changed."

SurveyUSA polled 900 likely voters in the state from Sept. 4-7 with a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points.