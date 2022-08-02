×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | kaiser family foundation | abortion | midterms | voters

KFF Poll: Over Half Say Abortion Access Issue 'Very Important' in Midterms

a sign directs voters to a polling station
A sign directs voters to a polling location during midterm primary elections in Summerville, South Carolina, on June 14. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 08:43 AM EDT

Fifty-five percent of voters say the issue of abortion access will be very important in making their decisions about who to cast their ballots for in the midterm elections, according to a new poll by the Kaiser Family foundation.

Still, the issue is ranked third behind inflation, including gas prices and gun violence, in the overall list of very important issues in making decisions in the midterms. It was tied with healthcare costs, including prescription drug costs, in the poll.

Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:

  • 74% said inflation, including gas prices, will be very important in making their decisions on who to vote for in the midterms. Fifty-seven percent said the issue of gun violence will be important. Fifty-five percent said healthcare costs, including prescription drugs, will be very important. And another 55% said the issue of abortion access will be very important.
  • 89% of Republicans said inflation, including gas prices will be very important in making their decision about who to vote for in the midterms. Sixty-four percent listed the federal budget deficit. Forty-six percent listed healthcare costs, including prescription drug costs. Thirty-three percent said abortion access will be very important. Thirty-three percent also said the issue of gun violence will be very important.
  • 80% of Democrats said inflation, including gas prices will be very important. Seventy-seven percent said the issue of abortion access will be very important. And 63% said healthcare costs, including prescription drug costs, will be important.
  • 77% of independents said inflation, including gas prices will be very important. Fifty-nine percent said the issue of gun violence will be important, 52% said healthcare costs, including prescription drug costs will be important, and 48% said abortion access will be important.

The poll, conducted July 7-17, surveyed 1,847 people. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Fifty-five percent of voters say the issue of abortion access will be very important in making their decisions about who to cast their ballots for in the midterm elections, according to a new poll by the Kaiser Family foundation.
poll, kaiser family foundation, abortion, midterms, voters
311
2022-43-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 08:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved