WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | gop | lead | generic | congressional | ballot

Rasmussen Poll: GOP on Pace to Hold House Majority

By    |   Thursday, 22 August 2024 12:06 PM EDT

Republicans maintain a 5-point lead in a generic congressional ballot in their bid to hold a narrow House majority, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.

If congressional elections were held today, 48% of likely voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate and 43% for the Democrat, according to the survey. That margin is unchanged since May, when Republicans led 47% to 42%, Rasmussen said.

Driving the advantage for Republicans is a 19-point lead among independents. Exactly half of independents surveyed said they would vote for the GOP candidate while 31% said Democrat, according to the poll; 19% said "some other candidate" or "not sure."

Men favor Republicans 51% to 43% while the gap among women is a virtual tie, with 45% of women surveyed saying they would vote Republican and 44% said Democrat, according to Rasmussen's poll.

Republicans also held a 5-point lead on the generic ballot in the final poll before the 2022 midterms, which ended up netting them nine seats in the House to earn a 222-213 majority.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,142 likely voters on Aug. 15 and Aug. 18-19. The margin of sampling error is 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republicans maintain a 5-point lead in a generic congressional ballot in their bid to hold a narrow House majority, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.
poll, gop, lead, generic, congressional, ballot
200
2024-06-22
Thursday, 22 August 2024 12:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved