Economist/YouGov Poll: GOP Widens Popularity Gap Over Dems

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 08:35 PM EDT

The Republican Party extended its net favorability rating over the Democratic Party over the course of one month, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll.

According to the survey, 41% said they have a favorable opinion of Republicans for a net favorability of negative 11. Meanwhile, 36% said they have a favorable opinion of Democrats for a net rating of negative 21, a difference of 10 points in favor of the GOP.

Republicans were the more popular party by a net eight points in the Economist/YouGov survey published in April.

The latest results closely mirror the favorability rating of Republicans and Democrats in Congress. GOP lawmakers have a favorability rating of 40% for a rating of negative 10. Meanwhile, 32% said they have a favorable opinion of Democrat lawmakers for a net rating of negative 15, according to the poll.

President Donald Trump's favorability rating also improved month-over-month. In May, 45% said they have a favorable opinion of Trump compared to 43% in April, according to the survey.

Further, 44% said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president in May vs. 36% who said they approved in April, the survey found. Trump scores highest on immigration, with 48% saying they approve of his handling of that issue, according to the latest poll.

Notably, 32% of those surveyed said they voted for Trump in 2024 while 31% said they voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris. Another 36% said they did not vote for president in 2024, according to the survey.

YouGov surveyed 1,660 adults from May 23-26. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 08:35 PM
