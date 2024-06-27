NY Times Poll: Americans Trust Trump on Key Issues

Voters say they trust former President Donald Trump to handle the issues they are most concerned about, mainly the economy and inflation, more than they trust President Joe Biden, according to a new poll released by The New York Times and Siena College the day before the candidates square off for the first presidential debate.

The poll, which also showed Trump with his biggest lead in a Times/Siena survey of likely voters, at 48% to 44% for Biden, and with a lead of 6 percentage points with registered voters, showed that 51% believe Trump would better handle the issue that matters most to them, compared to 37% for Biden, reports The Times.

Another 8% said they trust neither candidate.

The poll was conducted among 1,226 registered voters from June 20 to 25 and carried a margin of error of three percentage points.

Inflation and the economy were cited as the top two issues for voters, who overwhelmingly said they believed Trump would handle those topics better than Biden.

Immigration was also cited as the issue most important to an increasing number of voters, including Democrats. Those surveyed were six times more likely to say that Trump is better suited to handle that issue.

Hispanic voters said that immigration tops the economy as the most important issue, and more of them also thought Trump could better handle the situation.

Meanwhile, 8% of voters said abortion is the most important issue and chose Biden over Trump as the candidate they trust on the matter, and 6% said they are concerned about foreign policy, such as the Ukraine or Gaza wars, and said they trust Trump more.