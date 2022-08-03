×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | economy | midterm | 2022

Poll: Majority of Voters Believe Dems Ran Economy 'Into the Ground'

Falling graph on the background of dollars

(Photo 212497740 © Yurporada|Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 August 2022 10:17 PM EDT

Most voters believe the American economy is in recession and that Democrats are responsible, a Rasmussen Reports poll reported Wednesday.

According to Breitbart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, "Democrats inherited an economy that was primed for an historic comeback, and promptly ran it straight into the ground." The Rasmussen poll found that out of 1,000 likely voters surveyed from July 28 to 31, 59% agreed with the Kentucky senator.

Additionally, 91% said the economy was an important issue deciding their vote in the upcoming midterm.

"Majorities of every racial category — 62% of whites, 53% of black voters and 67% of other minorities — believe the U.S. economy is currently in a recession," the poll mentioned in its analysis. "Similarly, 69% of whites, 54% of black voters and 63% of other minorities say economic issues will be very important in this year's congressional elections."

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on NBC’s "Meet the Press," "This is not an economy that's in recession." While the treasury secretary maintains that the traditional definition of recession doesn't comport with the times, Newsweek reported on Wednesday that, according to one expert's opinion, the Biden administration is "likely" to issue another round of stimulus checks.

Tara Sinclair, an economics professor at George Washington University, noted this is a "terrible" time for the next round of relief. "If we stimulated the economy even further, that wouldn't get us more economic growth, that would instead, very likely, just get us even more inflation," she said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Most voters believe the American economy is in recession and that Democrats are responsible, a Rasmussen Reports poll reported Wednesday.
poll, economy, midterm, 2022
252
2022-17-03
Wednesday, 03 August 2022 10:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved