Poll: Majority of Voters Believe Dems Ran Economy 'Into the Ground'

Most voters believe the American economy is in recession and that Democrats are responsible, a Rasmussen Reports poll reported Wednesday.

According to Breitbart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, "Democrats inherited an economy that was primed for an historic comeback, and promptly ran it straight into the ground." The Rasmussen poll found that out of 1,000 likely voters surveyed from July 28 to 31, 59% agreed with the Kentucky senator.

Additionally, 91% said the economy was an important issue deciding their vote in the upcoming midterm.

"Majorities of every racial category — 62% of whites, 53% of black voters and 67% of other minorities — believe the U.S. economy is currently in a recession," the poll mentioned in its analysis. "Similarly, 69% of whites, 54% of black voters and 63% of other minorities say economic issues will be very important in this year's congressional elections."

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on NBC’s "Meet the Press," "This is not an economy that's in recession." While the treasury secretary maintains that the traditional definition of recession doesn't comport with the times, Newsweek reported on Wednesday that, according to one expert's opinion, the Biden administration is "likely" to issue another round of stimulus checks.

Tara Sinclair, an economics professor at George Washington University, noted this is a "terrible" time for the next round of relief. "If we stimulated the economy even further, that wouldn't get us more economic growth, that would instead, very likely, just get us even more inflation," she said.