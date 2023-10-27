McLaughlin Poll: Trump Leads Closest GOP Rivals by 47 Points

Fifty-five percent of Republican primary voters say they support former President Donald Trump, while his closest rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, are favored by 8% each, according to a new McLaughlin & Associates poll.

And Trump, in a hypothetical matchup, beats President Joe Biden by 3 points.

Here are how the rest of the results break down for GOP primary voters:

7% say they support entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

6% say they back former Vice President Mike Pence

3% say they support former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

2% say they back Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

No other candidate polled at least 2%

A four-way presidential race would shape up like this among all voters:

38% say they would vote for Trump

35% say they would cast their ballots for Biden

12% say they would vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

2% say they would cast their ballots for Cornel West

The poll, conducted Oct. 22-26, surveyed 1,000 likely voters.