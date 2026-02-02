TIPP Poll: No Change in Trump's Favorability Ratings

President Donald Trump's favorability ratings remain stagnant as he enters the 13th month of his second term, according to an I&I/TIPP poll.

The poll, conducted at the end of January, found 41% of voters view Trump favorably, while 50% rated him unfavorably.

Last month, Trump had a 41% favorability rating and a 49% unfavorable rating.

Republicans, who gave Trump an 80% favorable rating and just a 13% unfavorable rating in January, gave a 77% favorable rating and 17% unfavorable in this month's poll.

Among Democrats, Trump's favorability fell from 13% in January to 10% in February, while his unfavorability remained at 82%.

Trump saw a boost in popularity among independents, increasing from 30% in January to 34% in February, and his unfavorability rating decreased from 53% to 52%.

"America remains very much divided over Trump's tenure, despite a dizzying number of successful initiatives he has pushed since taking office a year ago," TIPP said.

Overall, Trump had a 40% approval rating and 51% disapproval rating, identical to January.

Republicans gave Trump a 77% approval rating, versus just 16% disapproval; Democrats, just 10% approval with 86% disapproval; independent voters, 34% approval compared with 54% disapproval.

The poll found 40% agree Trump's leadership is "very strong" or "strong" while 42% view him as "very weak" or "weak," similar to his ratings last month.

Among respondents, Trump achieved his highest marks for "handling the immigration, border security situation," "handling violence and crime in the country," "handling of Venezuela," "restoring America's core values," and "handling of energy policy."

Trump achieved his lowest scores for his handling of healthcare, Russia, the Russia-Ukraine war, the economy, and China.

TIPP warned that Trump's low approval ratings could negatively affect Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections.

"Unless he regains his footing, his final two years in office may be spent tussling with a hostile Democratic Congress, a recipe for political deadlock and conflict," TIPP said.

The poll of 1,384 voters was taken from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.