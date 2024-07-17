BlueLabs Poll: Nearly Every Democrat Better Than Biden

Alternative Democrat presidential candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris, are polling better than President Joe Biden among voters in seven key swing states.

Some Democrats are using the polling data, from BlueLabs Analytics, to try and persuade Biden to end his reelection campaign and allow another candidate to head the Democratic Party's national ticket in November, Politico reported Wednesday.

Many party members have expressed a desire to have Biden replaced atop the ticket since his disastrous June 27 debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

The BlueLabs Analytics polling data, conducted among more than 15,000 voters in seven battleground states, shows that alternative Democrat candidates run ahead of Biden by an average of 3 points across those states.

"Nearly every tested Democrat performs better than the President. This includes Vice President [KAMALA] HARRIS who runs better than the President (but behind the average alternative)," BlueLabs Analytics said in its report.

The analysis said alternative Democrat candidates won over undecided voters, voters previously supporting a third party, and some who otherwise say they would vote for Trump.

"Voters are looking for a fresh face," BlueLabs Analytics said. "Those more closely tied to the current administration perform relatively worse than other tested candidates."

The "fresh face" suggestion indicates Democrats' best chance to defeat Trump is not by getting behind Harris as Biden's replacement.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer all outpaced Biden "by roughly 5 points across battleground states."

The RealClearPolling average on Wednesday morning showed Trump with a 2.7 percentage point lead among Biden in a potential matchup. It also showed Trump with a 4.2 point overall lead in the seven key battleground states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin).

Trump maintains a 44% to 42% edge in the Morning Consult survey conducted Friday to Sunday among 11,328 registered voters. The result was unchanged from the previous week.