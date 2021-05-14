Tags: Coronavirus | Poll | Covid | 19 | Vaccine | YoungPeople | School

Poll: Young People Want Vaccine Requirement for Return to Work, School

The vast majority of people between the ages of 18 and 29 want schools and businesses to require students and employees to get vaccinated before returning, according to a new poll from Generation Lab and Axios.

''The youth are coming to bat in a big spot,'' the survey notes. ''America's vaccine supply is swelling as demand dims. Now that Americans older than 12 have vaccine access, it's a matter of turning eligibility into inoculation.''

  • 74% say people should have to get vaccinated before returning to work or campus.
  • 42% said definitely yes.
  • 32% said probably yes.
  • 11% said probably no.
  • 16% said definitely no.

The poll adds that ''mandates could un-jam the vaccine plateau (even though they're not necessary) to pull young people back onto campuses or workplaces'' because ''young people are pathologically open-minded — they're willing to take the vaccine even if they've held out so far,'' while ''business leaders, university administrators and school districts now have a major chance to compel the still-skeptical to get vaccinated.''

  • 37% would probably or definitely refuse to return to campus or their workplace if students or workers are not required to get vaccinated.
  • 63% probably or definitely would not refuse to return.
  • 66% of respondents who aren’t vaccinated would if it were required by their school or place of employment.

One respondent said: "I live in a very red area and a lot of people are not getting vaccinated. So I know if I were to return to campus, and vaccinations were not mandatory, that 90% of people would not be vaccinated. So that means our campus would have an outbreak again."

The Generation Lab conducted the survey on behalf of Axios from May 5 to May 8 among 928 respondents with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


