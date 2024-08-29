New Poll: Netanyahu Holds Big Margin for Next Election

A recent poll indicates a significant boost for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, as it reaches a peak of 30 seats amidst ongoing political tensions, solidifying its lead ahead of upcoming elections.

A new Channel 14 survey reveals that Netanyahu's Likud party would secure 30 seats if elections were held Thursday. This marks the first time during the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict that Likud has achieved such a strong position, further reinforcing Netanyahu's dominance in the political arena.

The survey indicates a shifting balance of power among Israel's political parties. Likud's projected 30 seats place it far ahead of other parties, with the National Unity party, led by Benny Gantz, holding steady at 17 seats. Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu follows with 13 seats, while Yesh Atid, headed by opposition leader Yair Lapid, and The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, are tied at 11 seats each.

Smaller parties have seen mixed fortunes. The ultra-Orthodox Shas party retains 10 seats, and United Torah Judaism holds eight. However, Itamar Ben Gvir's far-right Otzma Yehudit party has weakened, dropping from eight to six seats compared to the previous poll. Among Arab parties, Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al each secure five seats, while Religious Zionism drops to four seats.

The poll also highlights the broader political blocs' standings. The right-wing bloc, which includes Likud and its allies, maintains a solid lead with 58 seats. In contrast, the left-wing bloc lags behind with 52 seats, while the Arab parties collectively account for ten seats.

Netanyahu's popularity remains robust, with 46% of respondents supporting him as Prime Minister. In comparison, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid received 27% support each, and 28% of those surveyed did not find any of the three leaders suitable for the position.

This survey, translated from Hebrew, provides a snapshot of the current political sentiment in Israel. However, the methodology and margin of error were not disclosed.

In contrast, a mid-July survey by Direct Polls indicated that Netanyahu's right-wing coalition would secure 58 out of 120 seats if elections were held then. The Likud Party was projected to win 28 Knesset seats, according to a Channel 14 poll released on July 19. This marked a slight gain from a previous survey on July 11, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.

As the political situation in Israel continues to evolve, these numbers suggest that Netanyahu's hold on power remains strong, with his Likud party emerging as the dominant force in the Israeli Knesset.