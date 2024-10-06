WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: police | stolen | car

Ten-Year-Old Drives Stolen Car Near Minnesota Playground

Sunday, 06 October 2024 07:50 AM EDT

Police footage released on Friday showed a 10-year-old boy driving a stolen vehicle around a school playground in Minneapolis in the U.S. state of Minnesota.

Minneapolis police said the incident took place on September 20 at Nellie Stone Johnson School in North Minneapolis.

The video shows the vehicle driving across a green space around the playground equipment as school staff tried to move the children away from harm. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the 10-year-old boy was arrested and had previous arrests for car theft, and his family has been cooperative.

Local broadcaster KTSP quoted police chief Brian O'Hara as saying the suspect had been charged with reckless driving and receiving stolen property.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


