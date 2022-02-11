×
Tags: police officers | shot | phoenix

Phoenix Police Chief: 5 Officers Shot, Wounded at Home

A crime scene
Shown is the scene near where five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, including four who were shot while trying to take a baby to safety, according to reports. (AP Photo/Jacques Billed)

Friday, 11 February 2022 11:18 AM

Five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four who were shot while trying to take a baby to safety, Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

A woman at the home also was critically injured, Williams told reporters.

The status of the shooter and other circumstances were not immediately clear, but the police department later said on Twitter that the barricade situation “has been resolved"

Williams said four of the five wounded officers were recovering from their gunshot wounds while the fifth was “seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery.”

Williams told KTAR-FM that three more officers were hit by bullet fragments and “stayed on scene ... to take care of business and make sure the scene was secure.”

The baby had been inside the home “and at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside,” Williams said.

A video on KPNX-TV showed a man coming out of the home with a container, setting it down just outside the front door and then raising his hands to surrender while backing away from the house. The video then appeared to show gunfire as officers approached the doorway.

Sgt. Ann Justus, a police department spokesperson, said the baby was unharmed.

Williams said the first officer to arrive was shot and wounded “multiple times” by a suspect.

“This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe,” Williams said. “If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
