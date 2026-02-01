WATCH TV LIVE

Police Officer Killed, Another Critically Wounded in Shooting at Georgia Hotel

Sunday, 01 February 2026 02:13 PM EST

A police officer was killed and another was critically wounded Sunday in a shootout at a hotel in suburban Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police said in a statement that gunfire broke out early Sunday after two officers were dispatched on a call reporting fraud at the address of a hotel near Stone Mountain, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

When the officers arrived, police said, they encountered a person who drew a gun and shot both officers. The officers returned fire, wounding the suspect. One of the officers was killed, the police statement said, and the other was hospitalized Sunday in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect was also being treated for a gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he was mourning the death and praying for the recovery of the second officer.

“This is the latest reminder of the dangers law enforcement face on a daily basis, and we are grateful for every one that puts themselves in harm’s way to protect their fellow Georgians,” Kemp said on the social platform X.

Police did not immediately release any further information, including the names of the officers or the suspect.

The shooting investigation was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which typically handles shootings involving police officers in Georgia.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


