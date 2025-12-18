Police Hail Witness Who Helped Crack Brown Case

Law enforcement officials on Thursday praised an unidentified man who played a critical role in the investigation into the deadly Brown University shooting, calling him a key witness whose cooperation helped authorities identify the suspect.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said the man was captured on surveillance video "in proximity" to the shooter and was later located and interviewed by investigators.

Police announced Thursday that the suspect was Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national and former Brown student who took his own life Thursday night in New Hampshire.

Although officials declined to name the witness, Perez credited him with providing vital assistance to law enforcement.

"I'll tell you, there was a person that was very cooperative and helpful to this investigation," Perez said during a press conference. "He was a great individual that actually assisted us in getting us to this point where we are at."

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha echoed that praise, describing the man as an exceptionally strong and credible witness.

"He was incredibly articulate," Neronha said. "His testimony, had we needed it, would not only have been credible — it would have been persuasive. He was as outstanding a witness as I have seen. He deserves a lot of credit."

According to authorities, the man encountered Valente inside a bathroom at the Barus & Holley Engineering Building, where police say the suspect later shot and killed two students.

Investigators said the witness realized the seriousness of the situation once it became clear a gunman was at large.

"Recognizing there is a gunman on the loose, the gunman knows he had this interaction with him," Neronha said. "Once he knew we were looking for his help, he came forward within an hour."

Neronha said the man's decision to quickly contact law enforcement was instrumental in advancing the investigation and ensuring authorities could identify the suspect.

"That person deserves a tremendous amount of credit," he said.

Officials said the witness has cooperated fully and is not considered a suspect. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to review evidence and provide support to the Brown University community.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.