Edmund Janniger: Poland With Ukraine Against Putin's Evil

Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa courageously traveled together to Kyiv.

At the time the heinous Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s capital city was intensifying.

The Polish delegation met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as a powerful signal of support for the sovereignty of Ukraine in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war of choice.

The Ukrainian military is not only protecting its homeland but also, with unprecedented valor and dauntlessness, all of Europe.

Just last week Russian missiles hit the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, a site close to Ukraine’s border with Poland.

Today, countless Ukrainian cities are under siege, the targets of unabated Russian shelling.

Russia has caused the deaths of thousands and the displacement of millions, the vast majority of whom have found refuge in Poland.



In the face of Russian aggression, the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Kaczyński, who also heads Poland’s governing party, bore special importance.

He is the twin brother of President Lech Kaczyński, who died in Smolensk, Russia, in 2010 together with 95 others, among them leading political, military, and public figures.

The group was en route from Warsaw to commemorate Polish intelligentsia who had been executed surreptitiously during World War II by the NKVD, the Soviet secret police agency.

The Polish governmental investigation determined that the crash was caused by onboard explosions.

Kaczyński was committed to halting Russian imperialism from 2005 until his death in 2010, a mission shared by the current Polish government.



Kaczyński had paid a visit to Georgia in 2008, as that country was invaded by the same aggressor, Russia.

At a rally in Tbilisi, alongside fellow European leaders, Kaczyński aptly warned: “Today Georgia, tomorrow Ukraine, the day after tomorrow the Baltic states, and then maybe it's time for my country, for Poland.”

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is an extraordinary challenge; the United Nations General Assembly sent a clear message against the unconscionable deeds of the Kremlin: the indiscriminate attacks on the Ukrainian people must stop.



There is one offender and that is the Russian Federation.

The international community must do more than hope that Putin finds his conscience.

Proactive steps, such as imposition of a no-fly zone and the delivery of armaments through the United States, are needed.

Poland must be permitted to send MiG-29 jets to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister Kaczyński has advocated for a NATO peacekeeping and humanitarian mission in Ukraine.

Such a mission would ensure that Russian barbarism ceases, and deter further belligerence.

A NATO peacekeeping and humanitarian mission is the only method by which to halt the advance of Russia’s military and restore civil order.

This is the first realistic proposal to halt continued Russian military aggression.

No amount of disinformation will deflect Russian responsibility for the suffering of the most vulnerable, including the elderly and children.



Russia’s unprovoked and premeditated war against Ukraine is our fight too.

Sanctions are not enough.

Together we must guarantee that freedom triumphs in Ukraine and those responsible for war crimes are held accountable.

Putin’s utter contempt for human life is evident, as he seeks to annihilate and tyrannize Ukraine.

We must see that Russia does not prevail.

Aid to Ukraine and a NATO peacekeeping mission in Ukraine constitute our best recourse to confront this evil.

Edmund Janniger is the deputy chief of staff to the senior speaker of the Parliament of Poland. He is also the president of the International Security Forum. From 2015 to 2018, Janniger served in Poland’s Ministry of Defense, overseeing initiatives in military education and academic affairs as well as international dialogue and communications.