Vance Suggests Trump Would Defund Planned Parenthood

Monday, 07 October 2024 05:03 PM EDT

Republican vice-presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said a future Trump administration would defund Planned Parenthood.

“On the question of defunding Planned Parenthood, look, I mean our view is we don’t think that taxpayers should fund late-term abortions," Vance said after Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when asked whether former President Donald Trump would defund the reproductive healthcare group if elected.

"That has been a consistent view of the Trump campaign the first time around. It will remain a consistent view."

Jenny Lawson, executive director of the organization's super PAC, Planned Parenthood Votes, in a statement Monday said a Trump administration move to defund the group's health centers "would rob millions of people across the country of vital, affordable care."

“As usual, he is spinning tall tales to make his case," Lawson said of Vance.

"Here’s the truth: Federal funds cannot be used to provide abortion care at any point in pregnancy — but Planned Parenthood health centers do use federal funds to provide cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment, and many other essential reproductive health care services. ‘Defunding’ Planned Parenthood would only deepen and expand the public health crisis we’re already in thanks to Donald Trump, causing more people to suffer and die for lack of basic reproductive care."

Planned Parenthood is mostly funded through Medicaid, federal grants, or other programs.

Monday, 07 October 2024 05:03 PM
