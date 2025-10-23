Pilot Unions Call for End to Shutdown

Three major pilot unions are urging Congress to end the federal government shutdown by approving the Republican-backed continuing resolution to fund operations.

The Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots, and the Allied Pilots Association issued separate Thursday statements calling for a clean CR to reopen the government, as reported by USA Today.

Their appeals followed the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association's endorsement of the same measure a day earlier.

About 13,000 air traffic controllers, deemed essential workers, are on duty without pay during the shutdown. Transportation Security Administration employees are also working unpaid.

"The stress and tension on the National Airspace System from short-staffed air traffic controllers has been significant," the Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations said. "This shutdown only adds to the pressures they face as they now report to work without a paycheck."

The White House has warned that if the shutdown continues into the Thanksgiving travel period, travelers should expect delays and disruptions.

"We fear there will be significant flight delays, disruptions, and cancellations this holiday season," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at Tuesday's briefing. "If Democrats continue to shut down the government, they will also be shutting down American air travel."

The Air Line Pilots Association, representing about 80,000 members, previously called for a resolution to the shutdown in an Oct. 15 statement but did not endorse a specific legislative approach.

The ALPA's president, Capt. Jason Ambrosi, said, "It is time for our leaders to come to the table in good faith to make a deal that will reopen the government. The job of keeping aviation safe and secure is tough on an easy day, but forcing them to do it without pay undermines the safety and security of our entire system."

The Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations has about 30,000 members, the Allied Pilots Association represents16,000 American Airlines pilots, and the NetJets Association represents roughly 3,700 pilots flying for NetJets, a private aviation company.

Senate Democrats have voted 12 times against the Republican proposal, which would fund the government through Nov. 21. They have sought the inclusion of provisions extending Affordable Care Act subsidies and reversing Medicaid cuts.

The White House said pilot unions broadly support reopening the government through passage of the Republican plan.

"From pilots to flight attendants and air traffic controllers, their message is simple: Democrats need to stop the chaos and end the shutdown," assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers said.