Piers Morgan Turns on Trump, Now He's at Fox Nation

TV host Piers Morgan famously turned on former President Donald Trump in June, telling the Republican Party to "dump the Donald and run with The Ronald," two months after Morgan joined conservative news outlet Fox News, where his show, "Piers Morgan Uncensored," on Fox Nation, has dropped dramatically in viewership since its launch.

Morgan, who signed a $100 million deal with Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. for a new channel, TalkTV, drew more than 400,000 viewers in his first episode of "Uncensored," an interview with Trump backed by Murdoch's multimillion-dollar advertising campaign.

But the channel has since failed to draw notable viewership, with just 64,000 tuning in in late June, according to the Guardian.

Official viewing figures dipped to zero at some point during evening broadcasts, the report said.

Trump after the interview said Morgan's career was over and condemned him for airing a trailer edited to suggest that he got up and terminated the interview early.

"Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me," Trump said in April.

"Ratings for the Piers Morgan interview with me were great! Unfortunately, after that interview, his show bombed completely because of the fake narrative he tried to portray," he added.

Morgan, a liberal and former editor of the Labor Newspaper in the U.K., came to Fox after he stormed off the set of an ITV news program, Good Morning Britain, in 2021, when co-host Alex Beresford criticized his remarks about Meghan Markle.

Morgan had cast doubts on Markle's account that members of the royal family had discouraged her from seeking mental health treatment when she told them that she had thoughts of suicide.

"Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on," Morgan tweeted after the incident. "Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

Morgan previously worked for CNN, but his show, "Piers Morgan Live," was pulled from the air in 2014 due to falling ratings.