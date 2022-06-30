'Napalm Girl' in Vietnam War Photo Gets Final Skin Treatment

Kim Phuc, photographed fleeing as napalm bombs hit her Vietnam village in 1972, received her final round of treatments in the U.S. for the pain and scars she suffered that day.

Known as the "Napalm Girl" in the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo, Phuc, 59, was in Miami this week to undergo her 12th treatment for the burns, NBC News reported. The treatment at the Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute will be her last one.

In an interview with the NBC6 in Miami, Phuc, who now lives in Toronto, recalled the horror of June 8, 1972.

"I heard the noise, bup-bup bup-bup, and then suddenly there was fire everywhere around me, and I saw the fire all over my arm," Phuc said.

WSVN in Miami quoted her as saying: "Well June 8, 1972, I never forget. I saw the airplane, and I saw four bombs landing like that and I heard the noise, and then suddenly, there was fire everywhere around me."

She suffered burns on 65% of her body, NBC6 reported. Phuc said the scars have lingered.

Phuc was reunited with Nick Ut, The Associated Press photographer who snapped the iconic photo 50 years ago.

"When she was running, I saw her arm burning, her body burning so badly," said Ut.

Phuc credited him with saving her life.

"After he took my picture, he saw me burned so severely, he put down his camera and he rushed me to nearest hospital," Phuc said.

WSVN reported Phuc is thankful for the treatment she has received in Miami and offered this message: "Now 50 years later, I am not longer a victim of war, I am not 'Napalm Girl.' Now, I am a friend, I am a helper, I am a mother, I am a grandmother and I am a survivor calling out for peace."