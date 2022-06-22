×
Arizona Gas Station Cuts Prices to Try Help Customers

a woman fills her car with diesel
A woman fills up her car with diesel at a petrol station on March 8. (Sebastien Bozon/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 06:48 AM

Owners of a Phoenix gas station are doing their part to help customers as gas prices are continuously rising.

Drivers who pull into C K Food Mart on Osborn Road and 20th Street are being offered a special deal, where the owners, Jaswinder Singh and Ramandeep Kaur, have cut the cost of unleaded gas to $4.99 per gallon, approximately 70 cents cheaper than the average price of $5.68 in Phoenix.

Kaur told Phoenix's Fox 10 that "we are trying to help our customers, our neighborhood, our community so they can save some money so they can spend that money on something else, like food, lunch, dinner."

"My community, my neighborhood, needs help. We are helping them," Singh told Phoenix's ABC 15.

Drivers interviewed by ABC 15 expressed their gratitude to the station, with one telling ABC that "I drive for a living so every little bit helps."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


