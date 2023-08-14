Philly DA: Juvenile Charged as Adult in Joint FBI Terrorism Investigation

A 17-year-old West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania resident is facing adult charges, including arson and weapons of mass destruction resulting from a joint FBI Joint Terrorism task force and Philadelphia Police Department investigation, the city's District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

"The work of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force potentially thwarted a catastrophic terrorist attack in the name of a perverted ideology that in no way, shape, or form represents the beliefs of the overwhelming majority of peace-seeking people of faith, including Muslims," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a press release announcing the arrest. "The charges we have filed against this individual represent the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted in Philadelphia County court in recent history. We intend to pursue full accountability for these crimes and will continue to work vigilantly with our law enforcement partners to protect all of our communities from hateful, ideologically driven acts of violence."

FBI and SWAT officers apprehended the unidentified juvenile at his Wynnefield section of the city residence on Friday, and agents searched two other homes connected to him, the release said.

According to the release, the juvenile was in contact with the designated terrorist group Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, working primarily out of Syria, which is believed to be responsible for deadly international attacks, including a 2016 suicide car bombing at the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and a 2017 attack in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The juvenile allegedly contacted the group through an Instagram account in March and April and had contact with the Chechnya-based terrorist group Riyad-us-Saliheen Martyrs' Brigade through WhatsApp, the agency said.

Agents then observed him buying materials to build IEDs and outdoor tactical gear on Aug. 7. U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided investigators with records of 14 shipments of military and tactical gear being shipped to the juvenile's home on Aug. 8.

"Self-radicalization by young people via the internet is a threat to all families," Krasner said. "Parents: Keep an eye out for violent cults that would lure in your kids under the guise of politics or religion."

He is charged with weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson, risking catastrophe, attempt to commit criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person, the release said.

According to the release, more information will be made public if the case is transferred to an adult court.