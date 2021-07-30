×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 2020 Elections | philadelphia | dougmastriano | election | audit

Rejection of Philadelphia 'Forensic' Audit Could Prompt Legal Battle

man holds placard in philly six days after 2020 election
A man holds a placard that reads ''Count Every Vote'' in Philadelphia on Nov. 9, 2020, six days after the general election. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Friday, 30 July 2021 06:07 PM

On Friday, Philadelphia election officials voted unanimously to reject Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano's request for access to city voting machines for the ''forensic investigation'' he has initiated. 

The denial of the request could set the stage for a legal battle.

The Philadelphia City Commissioners, the board responsible for the rejection, is made up of two Democrats and one Republican. After holding the vote at a public meeting, Chairwoman Lisa Deeley wrote a letter to Mastriano, according to U.S. News, saying that the 2020 election was ''secure, fair, and free from interference'' and that his inquiry could cost taxpayers $35 million because it would lead to the decertification of voting machines.

''In addition to being costly,'' Deeley wrote, ''replacing the voting system and equipment would likely take over a year. This would render it impossible for Philadelphia to conduct the November 2021 General Election as well as the May 2022 Primary Election.''

The Pennsylvania agency in charge of elections warned that if their voting machines were turned over for an audit, they would have to decertify the equipment. Mastriano has since set a July 31 deadline to Philadelphia, York and Tioga counties with the tacit warning that there could be a legal fight if they don't comply.

''We can expect Philadelphia County to do the legal challenge, which is fantastic. That's their right. But in the end we will take a look scientifically, honestly, with full transparency,'' Mastriano said.

Philadelphia, York and Tioga counties have all said they will not participate in the audit at the risk of their voting machines being decertified. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
On Friday, Philadelphia election officials voted unanimously to reject Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano's request for access to city voting machines for the ''forensic investigation'' he has initiated. 
philadelphia, dougmastriano, election, audit
264
2021-07-30
Friday, 30 July 2021 06:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved