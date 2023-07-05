Accused Philly Gunman Made 'Disturbing' Posts

Accused Philadelphia gunman Kimbrady Carriker, 40, reportedly made "disturbing" posts on social media before allegedly killing five people and injuring two others in a mass shooting during the holiday weekend.

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said during a briefing Wednesday that authorities were focusing on posts Carriker made on his social media accounts, but did not elaborate on what those messages contained.

"That is on all of us, not sit in silence when we see these type of posters that are threatening to harm us, harm our communities, harm our children," Bilal said.

Carriker was charged in a Philadelphia court Wednesday morning with five counts of murder and attempted murder and weapons charges following the killing spree that investigators believe was "random," and investigators say the victims had no connection to him.

Five males including Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, were killed, according to police. Two children ages 2 and 13 were wounded.

"We're talking about completely innocent bystanders who did absolutely nothing to put themselves at risk and they have suffered this horrifying consequence," District Attorney Larry Krasner said during an interview with CNN.

Philadelphia television station WPVI-6 said that investigators also found additional weapons and a will at Carriker's home dated June 23, and roommates there said he was "acting agitated" prior to the shooting on Monday and was walking around with a tactical vest on.

"That was the norm for him," Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said during a press conference. "Wearing this vest and having guns in the house."

While the roommates noticed a change in his demeanor prior to the shooting, they told investigators they tried to keep their distance.

"Their way of dealing with it was just to avoid contact with him ... as he became more and more agitated," Pescatore said during the news conference.

Carriker was in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood of the city when the shooting began around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

"What happened [Monday] night in our Kingsessing neighborhood was unimaginably disgusting and horrifying," the station reported that Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at Tuesday's news conference.

The report said at least 50 shots were fired and multiple vehicles were struck during the shooting.

"This country needs to examine its conscience and find out how to get guns out of dangerous people's hands," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "A person walking down the street with an AR-style rifle and shooting randomly at people while wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines is disgraceful, but an all-too-common situation in America."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.