PGA's Monahan Took Medical Leave Over LIV Deal Anxiety

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's monthlong absence has been attributed to a battle with anxiety brought on by the surprising partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investor Fund (PIF), which operates LIV Golf.

The deal, negotiated in secret, immediately sent shockwaves throughout the golfing community following its announcement on June 6, according to ESPN. Following the announcement, Monahan took a medical leave on June 14, not returning until July 17.

This week, while speaking to a group of reporters at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Monahan announced the reasons for his leave.

"I think the reality for me was that I was dealing with anxiety, which created physical and mental health issues and challenges for me," Monahan said. "And I realized that I needed to step away and to deal with that and understand how to develop the skills to deal with that going forward."

"To step away at that point in time was very difficult for me," he continued, "but I needed to take care of myself and my family, and ultimately come back here stronger than I've ever been to lead the PGA Tour forward. And my family and my doctors supported me coming back."

Upon his return, Monahan took steps to address player apprehensions. In a significant move, he enlisted golf legend Tiger Woods to join the policy board, granting players a voice in pivotal decisions.

Additionally, Monahan released a detailed memo outlining plans to incentivize player loyalty and commitment to the PGA Tour.