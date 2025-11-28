Pew: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram Most Popular

A new survey from Pew Research found Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram are the most popular social media platforms, with X, formerly known as Twitter lagging behind.

The survey found 84% of people use YouTube, 71% use Facebook, and 50% use Instagram, while only 20% use X.

YouTube remains the most widely used platform among teens and those between the ages of 18 and 29, at 95%; and 30 and 49, at 92%.

TikTok is beginning to catch up.

The survey found 63% of those under 30 use TikTok regularly, with half saying they go on TikTok at least once a day. The survey found 37% of U.S. adults report using the platform, which is slightly up from last year and up from 21% in 2021.

A majority of those under 30, 58%, also say they are active on Snapchat.

The number of X users has declined since 2021, though Reddit has seen an increase in users, with 26% using it today, compared to 18% four years ago.

Reddit is most popular among the 18-29 demographic, with half of those surveyed saying they use it regularly.

About a third surveyed say they use WhatsApp, up from 23% in 2021. And 26% today report using Reddit, compared with 18% four years ago, Pew reported.

Truth Social, 1%, Bluesky, 6%, and Threads, 15%, are the least popular platforms for young people.

Pew Research Center surveyed 5,022 U.S. adults between Feb. 5 and June 18.