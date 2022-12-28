Ancient City of Petra Floods as Tourists Evacuate

Like a plague scene out of Indiana Jones, the ancient rock city of Petra experienced a flash flood, forcing tourists to evacuate, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

Water from the nearby Jordanian mountains poured into the iconic gorge city, which has been standing for some 2,000 years.

"The Jordanian government has evacuated some 1,700 tourists in Petra due to the heavy rains," the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority said. In 2018, floodwaters rose to 13 feet, resulting in the deaths of 13 people.

In 2014, a siren-equipped alarm system was installed near the area to warn of such events.

Petra is a city carved out of the red sandstone hills in Jordan. The city is known to contain the burial chambers of the Nabateans, a tribe of wealthy traders whose civilization thrived between 200 B.C. and A.D. 100.

While the ancient city sits as vast UNESCO World Heritage Site, over 90% of it lies buried beneath the desert sands.