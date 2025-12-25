War Secretary Hegseth Vows More to Come in Nigeria

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Thursday night that U.S. forces struck Islamic State group targets in Nigeria on Christmas, confirming military action after President Donald Trump warned that continued killings of Christians would trigger direct American intervention.

"The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end," Hegseth posted on X. "The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas. More to come ... Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation. Merry Christmas!"

Hegseth's statement came after Trump said that the United States had launched a strike against ISIS militants operating in northwest Nigeria.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!" Trump wrote.

Trump has repeatedly accused the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians from Islamist violence and warned that U.S. military action was imminent if conditions did not change.

"Yes sir. The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria, and anywhere, must end immediately. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities," Trump wrote earlier.

The U.S. Africa Command later confirmed that the strike was conducted in coordination with Nigerian authorities. In a now-deleted statement posted on X, the command said it had "conducted a strike at the request of Nigerian authorities in Sokoto State killing multiple ISIS terrorists."

"Lethal strikes against ISIS demonstrate the strength of our military and our commitment to eliminating terrorist threats against Americans at home and abroad," the command said.

Neither Hegseth nor Trump provided details about the strike, including the weapons used or the extent of damage.

Affiliates of the Islamic State group have expanded operations in parts of Nigeria in recent years, carrying out attacks against civilians, security forces, and religious communities.

Violence against Christians has drawn increased attention from religious freedom advocates and U.S. officials.