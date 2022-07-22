Times Square Billboard Mocks Pete Buttigieg as King: 'Let Them Drive Electric Cars'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has become the focal point of a massive billboard campaign in New York City's Times Square.

But it's hardly a flattering promotion.

In a high-profile ad paid for by the Job Creators Network (JCN), Buttigieg is portrayed as an uncaring king — complete with crown and scepter — along with text in big lettering that reads, "PAIN AT THE PUMP? ELITE PETE SAYS, 'LET THEM DRIVE ELECTRIC CARS.'"

The ad references the Biden administration's plan of encouraging more Americans to purchase electric vehicles; and Buttigieg has been front and center in that campaign, advocating for an electric-vehicle mandate in the coming years.

One potential problem: The average price of a luxury electric vehicle exceeds the cost of a luxury gas-powered vehicle; and in this era of 9.1% inflation (for the month of June), it's possible many Americans don't have enough money banked to make the dramatic transition to electric vehicles.

In a Friday statement, JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said, "Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is belittling the problem as a mere inconvenience that can be avoided by simply buying an electric car. Perhaps Elite Pete should get off his throne to experience how the average American lives."

While speaking to CNBC this week, Secretary Buttigieg said he's "still astonished" that most Americans are even considering the status quo, especially since the White House has prioritized eliminating fossil-fuel based energy.

"I'm still astonished that some folks, and I felt this as I was testifying in Congress [recently]. Some folks seem to really struggle to let go of the status quo," said Buttigieg.

He then added, "If someone wants to raise the reasons why it's hard, those are absolutely challenges we should be taking on and working through, but if it's done as an excuse to do nothing, all we're doing is signing up for more of these vexing questions that pit our interests, our alliances and our values against each other year after year after year."