Perry Johnson Files FEC Complaint Against RNC, Fox

Businessman and Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson announced he's filing a Federal Election Commission complaint against the Republican National Committee and Fox News for "their corrupt debate process."

Johnson was one of four presidential candidates who failed to qualify for Wednesday night's GOP debate, the first in this election cycle, in Milwaukee after failing to meet the requirements of polling at 1% in at least two national polls and having at least 40,000 donors by Monday night.

Candidates also needed to sign a loyalty pledge saying they would support whoever the GOP candidate ends up being.

"I am filing an FEC complaint against the RNC and Fox News for their corrupt debate process," Johnson posted on X little more than two hours before the debate's scheduled 9 p.m. ET start.

Johnson attached a copy of the complaint to his post.

"In a collusive effort to cherry-pick participants in the August 23, 2023 Republican presidential primary debate (the 'Debate'), FOX outsourced Debate participation criteria to the RNC, allowing the RNC to seize control over one of the most prominent opportunities available to presidential primary candidates," the complaint said.

With more debates anticipated, including one to be broadcast by Fox Business, Johnson is asking the FEC to "swiftly condemn these violations to prevent FOX and the RNC from further corrupt manipulation of the primary process and the American public's ability to obtain comprehensive information about their legitimate choices for the Republican nomination for president."

Eight candidates qualified to take part in the debate. Former President Donald Trump, who polls show is leading the race by a wide margin, decided not to take part.

Johnson, former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and conservative radio host and former California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder did not qualify for the debate.