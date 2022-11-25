×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pentagon | syriastrikes | turkey | kurds | base

Pentagon: Rocket Attack in Syria Struck Near US Base

(Newsmax/"The Record With Greta Van Susteren)

By    |   Friday, 25 November 2022 10:30 PM EST

The U.S. Central Command confirmed rockets were launched at the U.S. base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, on Friday, with no deaths or damage reported, according to a press release.

The two rockets were said to have targeted coalition forces in the region stationed at the base in northwestern Syria and hit around 4:31 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region," spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who recently claimed 22 casualties from rockets originating in Turkish-controlled areas, visited the site of Friday's strike and discovered a third unfired rocket.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council told Axios that the escalation along the Turkish-Syrian border between official armed forces and groups backed by both sides "is dangerous and a threat to the safety of civilians and U.S. personnel in Syria."

"We strongly oppose military action that further destabilizes the lives of communities in Syria and risks the Global Coalition's hard-earned progress against ISIS," the spokesperson added.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Central Command confirmed rockets were launched at the U.S. base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, on Friday, with no deaths or damage reported, according to a press release.
pentagon, syriastrikes, turkey, kurds, base
184
2022-30-25
Friday, 25 November 2022 10:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved