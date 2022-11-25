Pentagon: Rocket Attack in Syria Struck Near US Base

The U.S. Central Command confirmed rockets were launched at the U.S. base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, on Friday, with no deaths or damage reported, according to a press release.

The two rockets were said to have targeted coalition forces in the region stationed at the base in northwestern Syria and hit around 4:31 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region," spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who recently claimed 22 casualties from rockets originating in Turkish-controlled areas, visited the site of Friday's strike and discovered a third unfired rocket.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council told Axios that the escalation along the Turkish-Syrian border between official armed forces and groups backed by both sides "is dangerous and a threat to the safety of civilians and U.S. personnel in Syria."

"We strongly oppose military action that further destabilizes the lives of communities in Syria and risks the Global Coalition's hard-earned progress against ISIS," the spokesperson added.