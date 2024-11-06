Judge Blocks Pentagon Voiding Plea Deals in 9/11 Cases

A judge at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has ruled that plea bargains struck by alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two codefendants were valid.

The decision strikes down an order by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to throw out the plea deals and continue to trial, a government official said Wednesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the order, by Air Force Col. Matthew McCall, has not yet been posted publicly or officially announced.