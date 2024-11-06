WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pentagon | plea deals | terrorism | khalid sheikh mohammed

Judge Blocks Pentagon Voiding Plea Deals in 9/11 Cases

Judge Blocks Pentagon Voiding Plea Deals in 9/11 Cases
The prison on Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (Thomas Watkins / AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 08:46 PM EST

A judge at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has ruled that plea bargains struck by alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two codefendants were valid.

The decision strikes down an order by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to throw out the plea deals and continue to trial, a government official said Wednesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the order, by Air Force Col. Matthew McCall, has not yet been posted publicly or officially announced.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A judge at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has ruled that plea bargains struck by alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two codefendants were valid.
pentagon, plea deals, terrorism, khalid sheikh mohammed
79
2024-46-06
Wednesday, 06 November 2024 08:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved