Report: 15 Journalists Sign New Pentagon Press Policy

Fifteen journalists have agreed to the Department of War's new press policy, according to a document obtained by The Washington Post.

The department had set a Tuesday deadline for news outlets to sign a new Pentagon access policy or lose access to press credentials and Pentagon workspaces.

At least 30 news organizations, including Reuters and Newsmax, declined to sign the new policy, citing a threat to press freedoms and their ability to conduct independent newsgathering on the world's most powerful military.

Newsmax and other critics say these restrictions represent an undue limitation on press freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment.

"Newsmax has no plans to sign the letter," the network said in a statement released Monday. "We are working in conjunction with other media outlets to resolve the situation."

"We believe the requirements are unnecessary and onerous, and hope that the Pentagon will review the matter further."

Reporters who signed the document include those who work for The Federalist, The Epoch Times, and One America News.

"After thorough review of the revised press policy by our attorney, OAN staff has signed the document," Charles Herring, the company's president, said in a statement.

Federalist CEO Sean Davis and Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway said on social media they found no new restrictions on the ability of journalists to report on or criticize the government.

"If the new guidelines result in fewer professional con artists and media hoaxers roaming the halls looking for new lies to peddle, so be it," they said.

The policy requires journalists to acknowledge new rules on press access, including that they could be branded security risks and have their Pentagon press badges revoked if they ask department employees to disclose classified and some types of unclassified information.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement on Monday: "The policy does not ask for them to agree, just to acknowledge that they understand what our policy is.

"This has caused reporters to have a full blown meltdown, crying victim online," he added. "We stand by our policy because it's what's best for our troops and the national security of this country."

Other signers include Turkish reporters, a reporter for an Australian newspaper, an Afghan freelancer, and other lesser-known operations.

Reuters contributed to this report.