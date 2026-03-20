Judge Blocks Pentagon Policy Limiting Reporters' Access

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., agreed Friday to block the Trump administration from enforcing a policy limiting news reporters' access to the Pentagon, agreeing with The New York Times that key portions of the new rules are unlawful.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman, a Clinton appointee, sided with the newspaper and ruled that the Pentagon policy illegally restricts the press credentials of reporters who walked out of the building rather than agree to the new rules.

The Times sued the Pentagon and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in December, claiming the credentialing policy violates the journalists' constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

The Pentagon press corps is comprised mostly of conservative outlets that agreed to the policy. Reporters from outlets that refused to consent to the new rules, including from The Associated Press, have continued reporting on the military.

Friedman said the policy "fails to provide fair notice of what routine, lawful journalistic practices will result in the denial, suspension, or revocation" of Pentagon press credentials. He ruled that it violates the First and Fifth amendment rights to free speech and due process.

"Those who drafted the First Amendment believed that the nation's security requires a free press and an informed people and that such security is endangered by governmental suppression of political speech," Friedman wrote. "That principle has preserved the nation's security for almost 250 years. It must not be abandoned now."

Times attorney Theodore Boutrous said in a statement that the court ruling is "a powerful rejection of the Pentagon's effort to impede freedom of the press and the reporting of vital information to the American people during a time of war."

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

It has argued that the policy imposes "common sense" rules that protect the military from the disclosure of national security information.

"The goal of that process is to prevent those who pose a security risk from having broad access to American military headquarters," government attorneys wrote.

Times attorneys claim the policy is designed to silence unfavorable press coverage of the Trump administration.

"The First Amendment flatly prohibits the government from granting itself the unbridled power to restrict speech because the mere existence of such arbitrary authority can lead to self-censorship," the attorneys wrote.

Friedman said he recognizes that "national security must be protected, the security of our troops must be protected, and war plans must be protected."

"But especially in light of the country's recent incursion into Venezuela and its ongoing war with Iran, it is more important than ever that the public have access to information from a variety of perspectives about what its government is doing — so that the public can support government policies, if it wants to support them; protest, if it wants to protest; and decide based on full, complete, and open information who they are going to vote for in the next election," Friedman wrote.

Friedman said the "undisputed evidence" showed that the policy is designed to weed out "disfavored journalists" and replace them with those who are "on board and willing to serve" the government, a clear instance of illegal viewpoint discrimination.

"In sum, the Policy on its face makes any newsgathering and reporting not blessed by the Department a potential basis for the denial, suspension, or revocation of a journalist's (credentials)," he wrote. "It provides no way for journalists to know how they may do their jobs without losing their credentials."

Friedman refused the Pentagon's request to suspend his ruling for a week for an appeal.

He ordered the Pentagon to reinstate the press credentials of seven Times journalists. But he said his decision to vacate the challenged policy terms applies to "all regulated parties." Friedman gave the Pentagon a week to file a written report on its compliance with the order.