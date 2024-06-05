WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pentagon | chief of staff | lloyd austin | hospital

Pentagon Chief of Staff Magsamen Stepping Down

By    |   Wednesday, 05 June 2024 02:40 PM EDT

A key figure in the scandal surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's secret hospitalization is stepping down.

Kelly Magsamen, Austin's chief of staff, announced she is leaving at the end of June. In January, Magsamen was out sick when Austin was hospitalized for prostate cancer.

Austin's staff did not inform the White House of hospitalization for three days, promoting a congressional inquiry. Magsamen sent an email to top DOD civilian and military officials only two hours before the Pentagon publicly announced the secretary's hospitalization.

The Department of Defense notified Congress about the news just 15 minutes before the official statement.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., chair of the House of Armed Services Committee, sent a letter to Magsamen calling the lack of transparency "inexcusable."

Austin later apologized and testified at a congressional hearing. He was effusive in his praise for Magsamen after she announced she was stepping down.

"Kelly has been at my side since the start of my tenure as Secretary of Defense. She has been the chief architect of every initiative I have launched to defend our nation, take care of our people, and succeed through teamwork," Austin said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kelly Magsamen, a key figure in the scandal surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's secret hospitalization, is stepping down.
pentagon, chief of staff, lloyd austin, hospital
189
2024-40-05
Wednesday, 05 June 2024 02:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved