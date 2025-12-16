Last US Pennies Auctioned for $16.7M

Pennies from the final minted sets sold for more than $16.76 million at auction, according to Stack's Bowers Galleries in California.

The auction house sold 232 sets of three coins each featuring a 2025 penny from the Philadelphia Mint, a 24-karat gold penny from the Philadelphia Mint and a 2025-D penny from the Denver Mint.

Each coin exhibits a small "Ω" privy mark of the final Greek letter Omega, indicating their role as the capstone to a two-centuries long legacy that began in 1793.

Each trio of coins sold for an average lot value of more than $72,000, with the final set, No. 232, selling for $800,000, as it included the very last circulating pennies from Philadelphia and Denver and the final gold Omega penny.

United States Mint Acting Director Kristie McNally said in a press release that "the Mint is excited to share this opportunity with the American public.

"The penny has withstood 232 years of our nation's history, and we are proud to offer the chance for the public to celebrate this moment into perpetuity by purchasing one of these special sets.

"It's truly an honor to continue Connecting America through Coins."

President Donald Trump ordered the Treasury Department in February to stop producing the coin, ABC News reported.

Trump stated that "for far too long, the United States has minted pennies, which literally cost us more than two cents. This is so wasteful!

"I have instructed my secretary of the U.S. Treasury to stop producing new pennies. Let's rip the waste out of our great nation's budget, even if it's a penny at a time."

Minting pennies was stopped last month, with existing pennies remaining in circulation.