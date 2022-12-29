Former Players to Newsmax: Pelé Always Brought Joy to Charmed Soccer Life

Pelé, who passed away Thursday at the age of 82 due to complications from colon cancer, was soccer's greatest player for the vast majority of his storied career.

And as former teammate Rick Davis and former North American Soccer League opponent Werner Roth conveyed to Newsmax Thursday night, Pelé was also the sport's most recognizable face, most marketable asset, most beloved teammate and greatest global ambassador to "The Beautiful Game."

"[Pelé] had been inspiring me for as long as I can remember," said Davis, while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" with guest host Bianca de la Cruz.

In his neighborhood growing up, Davis happily recalls how it was "always" Pelé that the kids "wanted to emulate. ... And he was also a great man, which made him even more special to me. That's how I'll remember him. ... He was just a joy to be around."

After leading Brazil to three World Cup titles (1958, 1962, 1970) and playing in professional leagues in his native country, Pelé made the monumental leap to the United States in the mid-1970s and joined the NASL's New York Cosmos — bringing fame, credibility, prestige and pandemonium to the American sporting landscape.

Roth found it "intimidating" when Pelé initially joined the NASL ranks (1975).

The news also didn't sink in for Roth ... until Pelé "showed up in a helicopter" for his first match with the Cosmos.

"It was like Manna from heaven for all of us," marveled Roth. As a player, Pelé "was as complete as can be."

From Roth's perspective, Pelé relentlessly exhibited a "true joy in the playing the game, stepping on the field and beating an opponent."

Roth also recalls Pelé displaying "passion" for overcoming new challenges. "And he always treated the game and fans with respect."

Pelé "had time for his fans whenever they requested it. It was [often] difficult for him to get off the field without signing every last autograph," Roth added.

Roth also had the pleasure of being recruited by Pelé for the 1981 soccer film "Victory," which also starred Sylvester Stallone and Michael Caine.

According to IMDB.com, the movie plot entailed "allied Prisoners of War prepare for a soccer game against the German National Team to be played in Nazi-occupied Paris, while the French Resistance and British officers are making plans for the team's escape."

When factoring in all that Pelé accomplished over the span of 20-plus years on the soccer pitch, Davis noted his every action was about sharing "the love, love, love of the game."

And in his final days, Davis earnestly believes that Pelé — despite his declining health — soaked up every moment of the recently completed World Cup, in which Argentina defeated France in the championship match.

"I can only imagine what his last thoughts were" about soccer and all that it brought to his life, said Davis, while reiterating that Pelé was truly a "special" man.

