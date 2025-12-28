WATCH TV LIVE

patel | minnesota | fraud | scheme

FBI Investigating Minnesota Fraud Scheme, Director Says

Sunday, 28 December 2025 03:37 PM EST

The FBI has deployed personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to "dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs," Director Kash Patel said Sunday on social media.

Minnesota officials are facing fresh scrutiny after an independent journalist uncovered multiple Somali daycare centers that received millions in public funds despite having few or no children, raising fresh concerns over fraud and state oversight failures.

"The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota. However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs," Patel said in the post.

He added, "Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide."

The ‍Trump administration in recent weeks has ‍portrayed Minnesota's Somali immigrant community as a hotspot for fraud involving millions of federal dollars ⁠intended for social services.

Most people charged in major fraud cases announced recently in Minnesota are of ​Somali descent, CBS News reported, citing the U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, has cited ‍those investigations in criticism of the Somali diaspora and Minnesota Gov. ⁠Tim Walz, who was the Democrat nominee for vice president in the 2024 election.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for further details about Patel's ⁠comment. Walz's office ​did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment.

The comments come two days after ‍an online report documented allegedly inactive daycare facilities that had received public funds. ‌

U.S. Representative Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican, shared the video in a social media post asking for ⁠a response ​from Walz. ‍

Vice President JD Vance shared the report with his X followers the next day.

"The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing," Patel added in his Sunday post.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


