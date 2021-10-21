×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: palestinian | consulate | israel

Report: US, Israel Forming Team to Discuss Reopening Consulate for Palestinian Arabs

Report: US, Israel Forming Team to Discuss Reopening Consulate for Palestinian Arabs
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 21 October 2021 01:48 PM

The United States and Israel are reportedly planning to form a joint team to hold discreet negotiations on the reopening of the U.S. Consulate for Palestinian Arabs in Jerusalem.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid discussed the consulate issue during a Wednesday meeting, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported from Tel Aviv.

Ravid, citing unnamed Israeli officials, reported that Lapid pushed back on the U.S. position, saying, "I don’t know how to hold this coalition together if you reopen the consulate."

Blinken said he understood the sensitive political situation and wanted to start a dialogue to work toward a solution, Ravid reported.

The Secretary of State proposed the formation of a small team, including Lapid and himself, along with one or two aides from each side to discuss the issue with maximum discretion, Israel National News reported. Lapid wants to hold off on such a dialogue until after the Israeli government passes a budget in the first week of November.

The issue is a political powder keg.

If there’s a reopening, the United States would once again have separate missions for the Israelis and the Palestinians in Jerusalem — and Israelis believe that would infringe on their sovereignty in the city, Axios noted. But for the Palestinians, it could strengthen their claim to be part of Jerusalem.

Asked after Lapid's visit about the possibility of the United States opening a consulate in the West Bank instead, an unnamed Israeli responded favorably but said he couldn't say whether that was under consideration, Ravid reported.

A spokesperson for Lapid said no team was formed yet, and he reiterated he’d made his opposition to the reopening of the consulate clear in all of his meetings in Washington.

"We have nothing new for you on this issue at this time," a State Department official told Ravid.

The diplomatic mission was the U.S. government's de facto representative office to the Palestinian Authority before being shut down in March 2019.

The consulate was downgraded to the Palestinian Affairs Unit and merged with the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem that opened May 2018 after former President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States and Israel are reportedly planning to form a joint team to hold discreet negotiations on the reopening of the U.S. Consulate for Palestinian Arabs in Jerusalem.
palestinian, consulate, israel
358
2021-48-21
Thursday, 21 October 2021 01:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved