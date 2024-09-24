Son of Ryan Routh Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Oran Routh, the son of the man being held in the second assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, was arrested on federal charges of child pornography after "hundreds" of files were found on multiple devices inside his home, ABC News reported Tuesday.

Oran Routh is facing charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to the report. He will make an initial appearance in federal court later Tuesday.

The files were discovered on Saturday at Oran Routh's residence in Guilford County, North Carolina, during "an investigation unrelated to child exploitation," ABC News reported. The unrelated investigation was tied to his father, Ryan Routh, who was arrested Sept. 15 in Florida for plotting to assassinate Trump, federal authorities have said.

Child porn was found on two Samsung Galaxy Note devices in Oran Routh's residence, according to the report.

"A review of the SD card located in Device-1 revealed that it contained hundreds of child pornography files," prosecutors wrote in the criminal complaint, ABC News reported. "These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina."

Ryan Routh remains in custody in Florida on two gun-related charges after he was arrested for lying in wait outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, ostensibly to shoot Trump, who was playing a round of golf.

Federal prosecutors said they will ask a grand jury to return more serious charges against Routh for attempting to assassinate a political candidate.