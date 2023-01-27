Rep. Buck: Don't Agree With Kicking Rep. Omar Off Foreign Affairs Committee

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., said he doesn't agree with kicking Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee, telling NBC, "We should not engage in this tit for tat.

"I am opposed to ... the removal of Congresswoman Omar from committees," he said.

"I have a little bit less certainty about congressmen Schiff and Swalwell on Intelligence, but I'm going to think through that and make a decision," he added.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., earlier this week said she, too, would not support House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's effort to deny Omar a seat on the committee.

McCarthy would need the support of the House to unseat Omar.

"Two wrongs do not make a right," Spartz wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] took unprecedented actions last Congress to remove Reps. Greene and Gosar from their committees without proper due process. Speaker McCarthy is taking unprecedented actions with this Congress to deny some committee assignments to the Minority without proper due process again.

"As I spoke against it on the House floor two years ago, I will not support this charade again," she added. "Speaker McCarthy needs to stop 'bread and circuses' in Congress and start governing for a change."

McCarthy pledged to keep Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California off the Intelligence Committee and Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee after Democrats last year kicked Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona off panels.