Oliver North: Biden's Evacuation from Afghanistan 'Stain On' Our Nation

Former Reagan adviser Lt. Col. Oliver North says President Joe Biden’s “incompetent” evacuation of service members in Afghanistan is a “stain on the very soul of our nation.”

“The Biden Administration‘s evacuation of American citizens and allies from Afghanistan was so blatantly incompetent, callously negligent, and knowingly incomplete that it is a stain on the very soul of our nation,” North told John Catsimatidis Sunday during an appearance on his radio show, “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM.

“The loss of military personnel and loyal Afghanis in this long war is sad beyond words. But so too are the eminent deaths of those who are left behind by a president who repeatedly told the American people and the world that no Americans or allies would be left behind. This is an egregious lie that Biden [has] … repeatedly told in an attempt to conceal basically [his] complicity in the worst self-inflicted disaster in American history,” he added.

“The only promises that Joe Biden kept in this botched exit from Afghanistan have been to the Taliban. What the rest have gotten from this befuddled president is deception, distortion and spin. How many times did he look into the camera and insist over the course of the last month that no American would be left behind? We now know hundreds were left behind. … I would not be at all surprised on 9/11/21 that we didn’t see [stranded Americans in Afghanistan] paraded out so the Taliban can further humiliate us. This is catastrophic.”

Biden has been criticized heavily for the Afghanistan withdrawal, which resulted in the swift takeover by the Taliban.

His approval rating fell to 44% after an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed 13 American soldiers and dozens of Afghans outside the country’s main airport during the final, frenzied days of the U.S. evacuation.

North said there has to be more to the withdrawal than Biden is letting on.

“Never underestimate the power of blackmail,” he told Catsimatidis.