Oklahoma Lawmaker Suggests 'Mandatory Vasectomies' After Abortion Ban

Oklahoma sign
Oklahoma sign. (Miroslav Liska/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 04:32 PM

A Democrat lawmaker in Oklahoma asked his colleagues to contemplate supporting a bill that "would give mandatory vasectomies to young men" until "they reach a point of 'financial and emotional stability, '" Mediaite reported on Friday.

"I would invite you to co-author a bill that I'm considering next year that would mandate that each male when they reach puberty, get a mandatory vasectomy that's only reversible when they reach the point of financial and emotional stability," state Rep. Mickey Dollens said.

"If you think that's crazy, then I think that maybe you understand how 50% of Oklahomans feel, as well," he added.

The radical bill proposed by Dollens, which has slim to no chance of passing in the red state, comes on the heels of the Oklahoma legislature approving the country's most restrictive abortion law.

If signed, the ban would prohibit abortion at conception except in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother's life is at risk. It currently awaits the approval of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Dollens questioned the necessity of the new law, instead proposing that its passage was the result of trying to score "cheap political points" ahead of the midterm elections.

"Here we are … second to last week of session. Is this really a priority?" he asked. "No, if it was a priority, we would have heard it weeks ago. What this is, is an attempt for cheap political points in a competitive primary."

Oklahoma is part of the growing number of conservative states that have cracked down on abortion procedures since the Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak published by Politico on May 2.

If the opinion holds, it will overturn the near 50-year-old Roe precedent, causing abortion regulations to return to state purview.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

